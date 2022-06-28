I fundamentally believe that computers should help as many people as possible do as much as possible, and the way to achieve that isn't by hiding what computers are doing; it's by making what computers are doing understandable and manipulable by users.
Computers should do what their users tell them to. No more, and no less.
@juliana I dunno, like if you grew up on Chromebooks and Google Drive I can see you having no idea what a "file" is. And the fact that many don't know why the save icon is a floppy.
I like the *nix ethos of "everything is a file" personally.
@crashglasshouses @greyor @juliana OK, let's say I'm writing an Android app, and I want to press a button that opens a dialog box which I will use to navigate to a LOCAL directory in which I'll save the app's data as a file. Where in the Android SDK do I find the class that implements this? I can't find it, but I'm pretty new to Android SDK, so perhaps I just don't know what to look for...
@juliana I have never met a zoomer who doesn't know about files, like, at all. Some people are close, though - Big Tech is pushing /very/ hard to make the kids stop trying to understand and tinker with their computers. It's scary, honestly.
@juliana I can certainly speak for the validity of "zoomers don't know how to pirate stuff", though. Again - tech corporations want to be worshipped as gods and blindly obeyed. Not gonna happen on my watch.
@lethargilistic @n8chz @juliana Exactly. It's a problem with the technology making it harder and harder to do anything but be a Consumer™
@n8chz @juliana This weird cross-generational infighting needs to die honestly. "oh zoomers don't pirate because they think the MPAA is good" what does this actually achieve beyond making you feel self-righteous while furthering the interests of the copyright mafia? If y'all cut that shit out and actually interacted with Gen Z in a positive and constructive manner, the world could have been a somewhat better place.
@Byte @n8chz @juliana Does your torrent client support DHT? Make sure it does and is enabled - it helps you find more peers, and it's (somewhat) safer than centralized trackers.
Also, some torrents might be so well-seeded that you're unlikely to find a peer that needs seeders before someone else does.
Finally, you might want to try finding your public IP address through the VPN, and configuring your torrent client to send that custom IP to trackers.
@Byte NordVPN is kind of sketchy in my opinion, but if you bought someone else's account details it's probably fine. I recommend using Mullvad, though - the only piece of ID they have on you is a randomly generated account number, and they use diskless servers that don't keep logs.
@keith oh, if I ever pay for my own account I’ll keep that in mind.
Stolen/shared accounts are a great deal though, to be fair.
@juliana I mean, I know what a file is. But a lot of details are for sure hidden for nefarious reasons these days, even on file based cloud storage like Google Drive.
It gets even worse than that, they are trying remove #physicalDisk media like (#)DVD and #BluRay from #computing landscape.
Flash media is volatile and allegedly *terrible* at longterm storage when battery goes, one or two years after use.
We say #RealComputersHaveDiskDrives.
Thankfully there are people still making real computers but you need to look for them.
@dsfgs @sebsauvage @juliana I have a lot of unreadable CD's and degraded DVD's (which was claimed to last at least 10 years, but it's not), so I'd argue that flash media is less robust than disks.
The only way to store data for long term reliably - have always-online storage (cloud, NAS, blockchain, etc), where you (or other people) can maintain (replace) underlying media.
Or you can listen to random guys, put your data in DVD's, then cope with your loss.
NAS are not backups and can be remotely erased due to bug or malevolence.
IMHO, long-term storage must be cold (offline) to be reliable.
My general advice for long term storage:
- compute par2 on files
- store files and par2 on any media you want.
- regularly check data consistency with par2, repair if needed.
- ideally, always have two copies of important data, on media of différent brands.
@sebsauvage @dsfgs @juliana By NAS I meant "dumb" machines (always-powered SSD, USB flash hub, etc). Not commercial proprietary shit which has surprises like backdoor for remote erase.
@sebsauvage
Thanks for your experuence.
We think DVD and Bluray are reliable for a variety of usecases, including communication and tranferring data to others, but indeed no single method is perfect in all situations.
@juliana I think we should bind every key to "sudo rm -rf /" so we know everything the computer can do because there's just one command.
@juliana ... I think this might be at the core of why we are rejecting so hard the "just let people forget about files" narrative seemingly everyone is pushing on this. ("everyone" being like, one or two people, but we hsven't seen many countertakes...)
Yeah, exactly. Show them stuff like the filesystem, no need to hide it. It's not like you need to be able to program to understand it.
There is going too far that way. Like, we heard a take "don't use Git unless you understand its internal data structures", and in our opinion /that/ is ridiculous. But files? Files aren't that.
The only argument we've heard for hiding files is "I like being able to tag stuff", and files and tags can coexist!
@LQ84i @juliana why are files/directories not that? It feels for me that the only difference is that I (and many others) grew up with hierarchical directories structure and therefore perceive it as "natural", as opposed to git which we learned later in life. I still don't understand what is so special about hierarchical directories structure.
Computers should do what their users tell them to do, and users generally do not operate e.g. in terms of NAND gates or memory management or master file tables; why do we expect them to operate in terms of hierarchical directories?
I agree that both tags and files can coexist. I agree that users should be able to manipulate files and directories if they want to. I don't understand why the fact that some (many) of them don't want to is considered regrettable.
@IngaLovinde @juliana Because it feels like the next step from "many don't want to" is "it will no longer be an option at all".
Additionally, it feels less like "evolving interaction paradigms" and more like /removing features/, dumbing it down to MAKE people forget about files.
Nothing says you have to use that hierarchy. We have known people who dumped everything in one gigantic folder. Heck, /we/ do that with our downloads folder. But not having your files siloed into one app is important, and it feels like that siloing is what mobile is going toward.
In another thread you mentioned your email messages aren't files. Well, that /prevents you from opening them/ with anything except your mail client. Whereas, say, our Krita documents? We can easily open them with anything else that understands the format (I do not know of any apps that do, but we actually wrote a script to clean up their internal structure, because with files, you can do that).
@juliana Yup i have seen this over the years teaching introduction courses at university, the basic computer skills have dropped so sharply over the past few years. Its quite worrisome.
all of that said the phrase "zoomers don't know what a file is" is very funny, 2 me