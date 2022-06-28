@IngaLovinde @juliana Because it feels like the next step from "many don't want to" is "it will no longer be an option at all".

Additionally, it feels less like "evolving interaction paradigms" and more like /removing features/, dumbing it down to MAKE people forget about files.

Nothing says you have to use that hierarchy. We have known people who dumped everything in one gigantic folder. Heck, /we/ do that with our downloads folder. But not having your files siloed into one app is important, and it feels like that siloing is what mobile is going toward.

In another thread you mentioned your email messages aren't files. Well, that /prevents you from opening them/ with anything except your mail client. Whereas, say, our Krita documents? We can easily open them with anything else that understands the format (I do not know of any apps that do, but we actually wrote a script to clean up their internal structure, because with files, you can do that).